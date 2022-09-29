Pima Animal Care Center in urgent need of adopters and fosters

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you are looking for a new best friend, you just might find it at the Pima Animal Care Center.
The center located in northwest Tucson is in urgent need of adopters and fosters right now.
Part of the reason is multiple intakes of large-breed dogs from overwhelmed caregivers.
According to PACC officials, their Animal Protection officers brought in eight large dogs from one home Wednesday evening, though the dogs won’t be immediately available for adoption until the investigation is complete.
In addition to receiving 23 dogs from a different home less than two weeks ago, PACC is also working with another overwhelmed caregiver, and are expecting bring in an additional 12 dogs over the next two weeks.
As of today, there are 523 dogs are in PACC's shelters.
The shelter is open Monday to Friday from noon to 7:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Currently, adoptions are free for all adult pets and $50 for puppies and kittens, and a $20 licensing fee applies for adult dogs.
The shelter will provide all medical care and supplies for foster pet caregivers.
To see a list of available pets and services, head to PACC's website.