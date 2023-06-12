Pima Animal Care Center extends limited intake of pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is extending its emergency intake of pets until this Friday, as they continue to deal with an outbreak of contagious diseases at the shelter.
PACC started restricting intakes June 2nd, and now they're extending until June 16th to get better control of the situation.
What emergency intake actually means is that the shelter is only accepting pets in certain situations. Those include pets in medical distress, pets who pose a public safety risk, and any situation involving injuries to people or other animals.
PACC says they need to send dogs home this week. You can still help out by adopting or fostering healthy pets at the shelter as they make room to quarantine the sick animals.
All adoptions are currently free, plus any resident dogs are eligible for free vaccination boosters and microchips.
