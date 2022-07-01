Physicians discuss how to care for astronauts landing near Tucson

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY... At 409 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continue to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing in the foothills and Ina Road east of Christie. Pima Canyon has received over 3 inches of rain, expect significant flows moving downstream into the Rillito River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River, Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste. This includes the following streams and drainages... Big Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Rillito River and Esperero Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE