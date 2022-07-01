Physicians discuss how to care for astronauts landing near Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A major medical conference is being held in Tucson. Among the topics up for discussion, Boeing’s Starliner space capsule and how to care for astronauts returning to earth and landing in Southern Arizona.
It sounds out of this world, but physicians say this type of training is necessary in preparation for missions returning with astronauts from the International Space Station.
The Southwest Regional Trauma Conference brings together a unique group of people EMTs, law enforcement, fire personnel with hazmat experience, nurses and doctors who work in the trauma center.
When astronauts land after their journey to the Space Station on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft, recovery teams must be able to remove the crew from the capsule quickly.
"It really does take that team to care for these types of individuals, astronauts who parachuted back to earth after spending weeks or months in space," said Dr. Joshua gaither with Banner University Medical Center. "It takes that team to come together to provide the care they need if something should go wrong."
Dr. Gaither says Wilcox has been chosen as one of five ground landing sites in the western United States.