 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Arizona Football's 31-10 win over UTEP

  • Updated
  • 0

Arizona Football beat UTEP 31-10 in its final nonconference game. The Wildcats played a more complete game than their first two weeks. The U of A totaled 544 yards of offense, while forcing the Miners to punt on seven of their 11 drives. 

Arizona Football vs. UTEP Gallery

Tags

Recommended for you