Phoenix woman recovering after bison attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Phoenix woman is recovering after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone.
The National Park Service says the 47-year-old and another person were walking in a field in Yellowstone on Monday when they came across two bison.
After the women turned from the animals, one bison charged at the Phoenix woman and gored her.
She is currently in the hospital with significant injuries to her chest and stomach.
The last known goring incident at Yellowstone happened last June.
