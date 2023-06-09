 Skip to main content
Phoenix police searching for 69-year-old man

Juan Tapia
By Zachary Jackson

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department are searching for 69-year-old Juan Tapia.

PPD says Tapia is a hispanic male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Tapia was last seen near N. 73rd Avenue and W. Camelback Road on foot.

Officers say Tapia suffers from a medical condition which may make him easily lost and confused.

Contact PPD at 602-534-2121 with any information on Tapia’s location.

