Phoenix police searching for 69-year-old man

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department are searching for 69-year-old Juan Tapia.
PPD says Tapia is a hispanic male, 5’7”, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Tapia was last seen near N. 73rd Avenue and W. Camelback Road on foot.
Officers say Tapia suffers from a medical condition which may make him easily lost and confused.
Contact PPD at 602-534-2121 with any information on Tapia’s location.
