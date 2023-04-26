 Skip to main content
Phoenix Police Department searching for missing vulnerable woman

Karen Oller
By Zachary Jackson

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 60-year-old Karen Oller.

Oller is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers shirt with yellow sleeves, jeans, and no shoes.

She was last seen in the area of North 9th Avenue and West Vogel Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on April 25th.

Phoenix PD says Oller suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to become confused and easily lost.

If you have seen or have any information on Oller, contact the Phoenix Police Department.

