Phoenix PD searching for a missing man

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department has put out a silver alert for 21-year-old Dylan Valdivia. He is 6’1”, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Phoenix PD says Dylan Valdivia was last seen in the area of North 15th Avenue and West Cochise Drive, and possibly left as a passenger in an unknown silver van.

He was last seen wearing a dark color v-neck, prescription glasses and carrying a backpack.

Dylan suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become confused, easily lost and have impaired judgment.

If you have any information, you can call the Phoenix Police Department.