Phoenix PD are looking for a missing 57-year-old man

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department has put out a silver alert for 57-year-old Derrick Sean Brown.
Brown is 5’10”, 230 pound, and bald head with a short gray/white beard, and brown eyes.
He has been missing since April 5 and was last seen near the area of 2000 West Jefferson Street wearing a black shirt with blue stripe over a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes.
He was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Journey with Arizona license plates that read CLN0272.
He suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused.
