Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan leaves hospital campus for the first time since being shot

PHOENIX (KPNX) — t's been 129 days since Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan and his family's lives were changed. On Dec. 14, 2021, Moldovan was shot eight times while on duty.
On the 129th day since the shooting, Moldovan had a huge milestone in his rehabilitation.
Moldovan was able to leave the medical facility where he's been receiving rehabilitation care for the first time on Saturday.
In a video posted to an Instagram page dedicated to his recovery, Moldovan left the hospital campus for the first time for a trip to Cabela's, an outdoor retail store.
"This is our hope. For even a few hours, it let us step away from feeling like a patient," the Instagram post read. "This was a blessing and miracle greater than we could’ve imagined. I didn’t think we’d get off the campus prior to discharge, but God has the final say."
Navigating in an electric wheelchair, everything from transportation to getting around the store went well, according to the post.
"Oh the joy he had, that it was actually happening," the post read.
