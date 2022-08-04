Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan has trach removed after released from rehab

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot eight times last December is continuing to recover just two months after being released from rehab.
Back on June 2, Officer Moldovan returned home after undergoing months of recovery after sustaining critical injuries during a shooting on Dec. 14, 2021.
According to a Facebook post sent by the Phoenix Police Department Thursday, the trach was officially removed.
The Phoenix police explained that this procedure, "was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never."
Back on Dec. 14, 2021, Essa Williams reportedly shot Moldovan several times as police officers were searching for a suspicious person at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Williams was arrested and is facing several felony charges.
"Tyler's recovery from being shot multiple times is nothing short of a miracle and we're beyond proud of the leaps he's been able to make. Keep fighting, Tyler!" the Phoenix Police Department said.