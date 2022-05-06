Phoenix officer discharged after surviving shooting

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Phoenix police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was released Friday from a rehab center after surviving a shooting outside a gas station last month.

The officer was wounded after 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan allegedly shot her from his vehicle as Bruce-Jones attempted to speak to Cowan about a domestic violence matter.

Cowan's girlfriend called 911 and asked to meet with police at a gas station because she feared getting into a confrontation with Cowan. As the girlfriend was speaking to officers, Cowan drove up and allegedly started firing at the officers.

The suspect then fled the scene and was apprehended a couple of days later in Scottsdale.