Phoenix officer discharged after surviving shooting

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Phoenix police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was released Friday from a rehab center after surviving a shooting outside a gas station last month.
The officer was wounded after 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan allegedly shot her from his vehicle as Bruce-Jones attempted to speak to Cowan about a domestic violence matter.
The suspect then fled the scene and was apprehended a couple of days later in Scottsdale.
Bruce-Jones was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for her gunshot wound. Phoenix police said she's now recovering at home after she was discharged Friday morning.
