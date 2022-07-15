Phoenix Mercury star Griner returns to court in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia -- Proceedings resumed Friday in Russia for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty to drug charges last week.
Griner was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.
She appeared ahead of today's hearing escorted by guards while wearing a yellow and blank tie-dyed nirvana t-shirt.
During proceedings Griner's defense submitted more documents to the court, including around 20 character references from different charities and sporting organizations, as well as medical records purporting to show Griner's history of injuries that have resulted in severe chronic pain.
Griner's lawyers also submitted a document granting permission for the use of cannabis for medical purposes to treat severe chronic pain issued by Arizona's Department of Health, along with the player's doping test results -- all of which were negative.
All members of the press were allowed into the courthouse on Friday, the first time they have been allowed to do so since the trial began.