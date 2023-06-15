 Skip to main content
Phoenix authorities searching for vulnerable missing 64-year-old man

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Raymond Tindle

Courtesy: Phoenix Police

 By Zachary Jackson

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man.

Mark Raymond Tindle is 5’11”, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Tindle walks with the assistance of a red and black walker.

Tindle was last seen near South 12th Avenue and West Madison Street wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

According to Phoenix Police, Tindle suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become easily confused and easily lost.

Call the Phoenix Police Department with any information.

