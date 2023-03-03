Phoenix area dancers to perform in "St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland" in Queen Creek

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Dancers from the Michael Patrick Gallagher School of Irish Dance in Phoenix will join the cast of “St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland” for a special performance at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland is a celebration of Irish traditions by celebrating with music and family. The performance includes fiddles, bodhrán, pipes, song, and dance.

The program features the talented multi-instrumentalists from the Kerry Traditional Band: Ryan McKasson, fiddle; Colin Cotter, guitar; Christa Burch, vocalist; Ann Colliton, bodhrán, Tim Hill, uilleann pipes, and Connor Reider, principal dancer. All under the direction of producer, Margaret O’Carroll of Kerry Irish Productions.

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland showcases Irish songs including The Wild Rover, Red is the Rose, Leaving of Limerick, and Black Velvet Band.