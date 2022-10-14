Pharmacies battling Adderall shortage

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that there is a shortage of the attention-deficit, hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall.
This comes more than two months after some pharmacies reported having difficulties filling prescriptions for the medication.
The FDA issued a statement saying that one of the manufacturers of the drug, Teva, is experiencing "Ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays."
The shortage includes the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms.
The FDA suggested that patients work with their healthcare providers "To determine their best treatment option,", which may include seeking alternatives medications.
The agency has posted information on the shortage, including a list of current manufacturers and product strengths that are still available.
They say they are also continuing to monitor supply and assist manufacturers with anything needed to resolve the shortage, and will update their website with new supply information as it become available.