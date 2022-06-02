Pfizer seeks approval for vaccine for young children

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - again - to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years, the only group that remains ineligible for vaccination.
Pfizer's request will be considered by the FDA, which will review the data and could grant emergency use authorization for the age group later this month.
The FDA's advisory group is scheduled to convene on June 15 to offer guidance on the pediatric doses.
However, the centers for disease control and prevention will still need to sign off on the doses, as the agency has done for all other age groups.
Pfizer's application to the FDA included clinical trial data that found three doses of the vaccine for the youngest children were safe and generated a strong immune response.
The request comes as COVID-19 cases have increased again across the united states, including among children.
Moderna submitted an application for a two-dose vaccine regimen for children under 6 at the end of April.
The FDA's advisory committee will review Moderna's application alongside Pfizer's at the June 15 meeting.