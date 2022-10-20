Pfizer says update booster fights new subvariants

Pfizer-Biontech says the updated covid booster generates a strong immune response against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
The results come from blood samples taken from adults one week after they received the updated booster.
In the new release, Pfizer said neutralizing antibodies against BA.4 and BA.5 were higher, compared with the antibody levels seen before getting the booster.
However, some experts are criticizing the companies' announcement saying there is a lack of evidence in their news release.
They say scientists will not know how much better the new shots are until they've been widely tested in people.
The updated booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, along with the original strain of the coronavirus.
Moderna has not responded to a request for comment about when it will release new data on its updated booster.