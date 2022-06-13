Pfizer one step closer to vaccine for children under five

A COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer could be on the way for children under the age of five.
An analysis from the food and drug administration on Sunday said Pfizer's vaccine appear to be safe and effective for kids under 5.
The only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.
According to the FDA's analysis only about 3 percent of U.S. COVID cases are in the 6 month to 4 year-old age group.
However, hospitalization and death rates in that group are higher than those for older children.
The analysis comes ahead of a meeting Wednesday with vaccine experts who will vote on whether the shots are ready or not.
The FDA is not required to follow the group's recommendations and will make it's official decision after the vote.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is then set to convene its own expert panel to debate which children need the vaccinations.