Pet owner demands answers after dog dies at Marana 'pet resort'

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Marana Animal Control is investigating after a dog was found dead by its owner while under the care of Buhrke's Pet Resort.
Ceasar Nava said that he had kenneled his two dogs at the Pet Resort on July 2-5 when he learned that his beloved German Sheppard-lab mix, Ella was deceased. His other dog is alive, but he said is acting depressed.
Nava said the owner was not there at the time and it appeared his children, who he believed to be teenagers or young adults, were overseeing the operations. Nava said they were not able to tell him what happened or when they last saw Ella alive.
"They were crying in the corner saying, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'" Nava said. "But again, as somebody who is losing something that is really close to them, I'm sorry is not good enough. I need answers on what happened."
News 4 Tucson went to Buhrke's Pet Resort and found the owner Steve Buhrke sitting on the porch outside the main office. He agreed to an interview and told us the public outrage and "misreporting" from other media outlets has damaged his businesses reputation.
He said he has successfully ran the business since the early 2000's.
While discussing the death of Ella, he told us, "Do we have dogs that die here? Yep. It happens. When you are taking care of 40, 50, 60 dogs a day for an entire year eventually, you're going to have one that dies."
However, he admitted Ella was not the first dog to die in his care.
He said when Ella was found dead, his daughter was overseeing things while he was out of town. He told us his daughter is trained to do everything needed to run the operations while he was away. He said according to his daughter, she saw Ella alive earlier in the morning.
"She fed them, gave them water, did everything and the dog was fine," he said.
Buhrke said he offered to pay for Ella's necropsy, but that Nava refused and took possession of her remains. Nava said he took the remains to his own veterinarian to perform the necropsy. However, the results have not yet been released.
Buhrke said he questions why the results are taking so long. He said in his experience, results should have been available in 48 hours. He said he, like Nava, just wants to know what actually happened.
"If it clears our name that's great," he said. "If it shows that we have been doing something negligent, I also want to know that."
Buhrke said he does not understand how Ella could have gone any significant amount of time without food or water because he said, they have automatic feeders and water dispensers.
The Town of Marana confirmed Animal Control is investigating. They saidthey have reviewed Buhrke's Pet Resort before due to "cleanliness issues."
Nava said he wants to make sure no other dogs die in their care.
"I just want this to be resolved civilly. I want to make sure this gets done at the most professional level," Nava said. "Understand that the severity of the situation can not be taken lightly. We want to make sure all pets are being taken care of at all times."
The necropsy report was not available as of Monday, according to Nava. News 4 Tucson could not determine what actually caused Ella's death.
We will update you as we receive more information.