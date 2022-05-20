Person of interest ID'ed in NE hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person of interest has been named in Wednesday's hit-and-run on Tucson's northeast side, according to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department Friday.
Amanda Fierros was identified as a person of interest in reference to the crash that occurred near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The collision left a bicyclist severely injured.
In addition, the driver involved reportedly fled the area on foot before police arrived at the scene.
According to TPD, Fierros is said to be between 5 feet, 2 inches and five feet, 6 inches tall. She was also described to have a heavyset and be 22 years old.
The person of interest was said to be the registered owner of the vehicle involved. Police believe she may be in the Tohono O'odham Nation area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is advised to call 88-CRIME.
The cyclist, who was identified as a woman in her 50s, is still recovering at the hospital. She is currently in serious condition.
The bicyclist, a woman in her 50s, remains in the hospital in serious condition. Fierros is the registered owner of the involved vehicle & may be in the Tohono O'odham Nation area.— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 20, 2022
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.