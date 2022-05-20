 Skip to main content
  • Updated
  • 0
Person of interest ID'ed in NE hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

Amanda Fierros

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person of interest has been named in Wednesday's hit-and-run on Tucson's northeast side, according to a tweet shared by Tucson Police Department Friday.

Amanda Fierros was identified as a person of interest in reference to the crash that occurred near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The collision left a bicyclist severely injured.

In addition, the driver involved reportedly fled the area on foot before police arrived at the scene.

According to TPD, Fierros is said to be between 5 feet, 2 inches and five feet, 6 inches tall. She was also described to have a heavyset and be 22 years old.

The person of interest was said to be the registered owner of the vehicle involved. Police believe she may be in the Tohono O'odham Nation area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is advised to call 88-CRIME.

The cyclist, who was identified as a woman in her 50s, is still recovering at the hospital. She is currently in serious condition.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

