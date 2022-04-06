Penzi's mammoth birthday party charges into Reid Park Zoo Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - April is finally here, so you know what that means - Penzi the elephant is turning 2 years old!
To mark this momentous milestone, Penzi and her elephant is inviting everyone in Tucson to her pachyderm party at Reid Park Zoo, located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
While Tucson's littlest elephant officially turned 2 years old on Wednesday, her party will feature a variety of fun activities from elephant ear crafts, “elfie’s” and activities to watching Penzi, her big sister Nandi and the rest of the elephants receive some of the birthday girl's favorite treats at the Expedition Tanzania.
In addition, the first 300 people who attend Penzi's party will receive a free cupcake.
Admission to the party is included with admission to the zoo. Tickets cost $10.50 for adults; $8.50 for seniors and $6.50 for children.
For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE