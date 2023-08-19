Penalties plague Arizona Football in 'first look' scrimmage

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the season opener against NAU exactly two weeks away, Arizona Football played its second and final scrimmage of the preseason.
Hundreds of fans got a 'first look' at what to expect from the Wildcats in 2023.
Head Coach Jedd Fisch said the scrimmage was all about playing situational football. Each scenario was scripted, regardless of the result of the previous play.
However, 20 penalties weren't part of that game plan.
"Obviously the penalties were the biggest concern for me tonight,' Fisch said. "We had 10 penalties on offense, eight on defense and two in the kicking game. They'll talk about that and the leaders talked about it. That isn't the standard, nor the expectation."
Fisch said the scrimmage was a wake up call.
"All of a sudden, there’s a little bit louder music, you’re in the stadium, you got different situations, you’re not paying attention to the yard markers," Fisch said. “You don’t realize it went from 2nd and 5 to 3rd and 10. Now you’re peeking, you’re looking, you’re moving your feet, and you’re not disciplined."
Arizona only averaged 5.4 penalties per game last season. That ranked 41st in FBS.
Despite the penalties, there were several notable plays from the scrimmage.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing. Backup QB Noah Fifita also threw a TD to receiver Kevin Green.
The Wildcats' defense also stood out. Charles Yates picked off de Laura, while Martell Irby intercepted Fifita. In addition, several players, including Ephesians Prysock, had pass breakups.
Coach Fisch said he was pleased with how the defensive backs played.
"We continue to improve in that area," Fisch said. "It's nice to see that competition. Genesis Smith jumped in and made a couple really nice plays. Martell Irby had a pick. Isaiah Taylor had a chance to catch one on 4th and one. Dalton Johnson made some plays. Gunner Maldonado showed up again as a good tackler. Those five safeties and nickels are competing at a high level. [Treydan] Stukes is really showing what it looks like to work at that level."
Arizona continued to rotate in defensive lineman as it did in its first scrimmage. However, the first-team offense wasn't tackled. Coach Fisch said that made it hard to tell if a play led to a three-yard gain or a 30-yard gain. However, keeping players healthy was a priority.
The Wildcats have two weeks to clean things up. The U of A kicks off against NAU Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE