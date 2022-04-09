 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed after walking in unmarked crosswalk in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in midtown.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the intersection of North Alvernon Way and East Blacklidge Drive. 

Reports detail that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials state that the pedestrian, identified as a 60-year-old male, was crossing an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a 1992 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling south on Alvernon Way.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped after the collision. The DUI unit confirmed that the driver was not impaired during the time of the collision. 

After further investigation, detectives learned that the pedestrian was difficult to see as he crossed the street. 

No charges or citations have been made at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

