Pedestrian struck by a train

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's are on the scene at Old Nogales Highway and South Nogales Highway, where a pedestrian has been struck by a train.
The train is blocking off the railway crossing and there is no estimated time for it to reopen. Drivers area asked to find an alternate route.
So far, there is no word on the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE