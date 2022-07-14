Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by vehicle in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in midtown Thursday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Grant and Freeway roads.
The woman injured in the incident was reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 15, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid westbound travel along W. Grant Rd. from N. Freeway Rd. as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Expect delays, please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PYppGF8525
TPD said westbound travel has been restricted at this time.
Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.