 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by vehicle in midtown

  • 0
Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by vehicle in midtown
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in midtown Thursday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the crash occurred near the intersection of Grant and Freeway roads.

The woman injured in the incident was reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said westbound travel has been restricted at this time.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you