 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian found unconscious near Houghton Rd after hit and run

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision leaving a man in the St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At around 6:30am on April 7th, 2023, officers responded to the intersection of Houghton Rd and Hawk Hill Lane for a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

The man that was struck was found unconscious, on the side of the road. He was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect and their vehicle – anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

News Editor

Katie Burkholder is the newest addition to the news editing department, joining as one of the team's weekend editors. Outside of KVOA, she freelances as a filmmaker with a passion for cinematography and lighting, both narrative and documentary work.

Recommended for you