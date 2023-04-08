Pedestrian found unconscious near Houghton Rd after hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision leaving a man in the St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At around 6:30am on April 7th, 2023, officers responded to the intersection of Houghton Rd and Hawk Hill Lane for a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

The man that was struck was found unconscious, on the side of the road. He was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect and their vehicle – anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.