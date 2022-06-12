 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids and for those susceptible to heat illness stay
in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pedestrian dies after serious collision in midtown

  • 0
Serious injury sustained in pedestrian-involved crash in midtown
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian struck by vehicle in midtown on Tuesday, has died, Tucson police said.  

Officials say they had previously responded to a serious injury-collision involving a man and vehicle on Tuesday, June 7 before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.

The male victim was transported to St. Joseph's hospital following the collision with life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

On Thursday, June 9 TPD was notified the pedestrian had passed away due to his injuries sustained during the collision. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification, according to a release. 

Detectives reportedly learned that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Craycroft Road from east to west from the middle of the roadway. At that time, a red 2019 red Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on Craycroft Road and struck the pedestrian. 

A DUI unit responded and learned that the Jeep's driver was not under the influence. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest. 

Rebeca Moreno is a Weekend News Content Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!

