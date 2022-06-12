Pedestrian dies after serious collision in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian struck by vehicle in midtown on Tuesday, has died, Tucson police said.
Officials say they had previously responded to a serious injury-collision involving a man and vehicle on Tuesday, June 7 before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.
The male victim was transported to St. Joseph's hospital following the collision with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
On Thursday, June 9 TPD was notified the pedestrian had passed away due to his injuries sustained during the collision. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification, according to a release.
Detectives reportedly learned that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Craycroft Road from east to west from the middle of the roadway. At that time, a red 2019 red Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on Craycroft Road and struck the pedestrian.
A DUI unit responded and learned that the Jeep's driver was not under the influence.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.