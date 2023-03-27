 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in midtown Tucson on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Roger Road and North Tyndall Avenue for a report of an accident involving a male pedestrian and a silver 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Detectives determined that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Roger Road from north to south when he was struck by the Mercury which was traveling west. 

The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk. Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor. 

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time. 

