Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in midtown Tucson.
On Sep. 16, the pedestrian, 60-year-old Wayne Aaron Kimball, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a 65-year-old motorcyclist. Kimball later died from his wounds at the hospital.
According to detectives with the Tucson Police Department, the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Fort Lowell Rd. near N. Balboa Ave. when Kimball stepped into the road from the south side of the street.
The motorcyclist swerved but was unable to avoid hitting Kimball. The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle.
Detectives say Kimball was not in a crosswalk he stepped into the road.
TPD says the motorcyclist did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement associated with his license and that Kimball had illegal drugs in his system.
The investigation is ongoing.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE