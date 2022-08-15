 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY FOR THE VAMORI
WASH...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 739 PM MST, An automated stream gage near the village of
Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation reported the Vamori
Wash was out of its banks. The height of water will approach
the bridge along Route 21 at the Vamori Wash, possibly making
the bridge impassible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz and Kupk.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

PECOS: Saguaros walk-off Invaders to force Game 3

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson blew an early 3-0 lead but walked-off Roswell in the bottom of the 9th Sunday to force a third and deciding game in the Pecos League Championship Series.

Kendon Strachan's sacrifice-fly with one out scored Sadler Goodwin who had walked to lead off the ninth inning.

This is the second straight year that Tucson (39-9) and Roswell (32-25) will stretch the Finals to the last night of the season.

Tucson-Saguaros-hat-glove

The Tucson Saguaros are three-time champions of the Pecos League 

Patrick Music drove in a pair of runs with a double as the Saguaros grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Tucson is trying to become the first team in league history to win three straight championships.

First pitch Monday night at Kino North Stadium is 7 p.m.

