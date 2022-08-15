PECOS: Saguaros walk-off Invaders to force Game 3

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson blew an early 3-0 lead but walked-off Roswell in the bottom of the 9th Sunday to force a third and deciding game in the Pecos League Championship Series.
Kendon Strachan's sacrifice-fly with one out scored Sadler Goodwin who had walked to lead off the ninth inning.
This is the second straight year that Tucson (39-9) and Roswell (32-25) will stretch the Finals to the last night of the season.
Patrick Music drove in a pair of runs with a double as the Saguaros grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Tucson is trying to become the first team in league history to win three straight championships.
First pitch Monday night at Kino North Stadium is 7 p.m.
