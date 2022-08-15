PECOS: Saguaros walk-off Invaders to force Game 3

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY FOR THE VAMORI WASH... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 500 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 739 PM MST, An automated stream gage near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation reported the Vamori Wash was out of its banks. The height of water will approach the bridge along Route 21 at the Vamori Wash, possibly making the bridge impassible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz and Kupk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&