"Peaceful" snow fall starts day in Santa Cruz County

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - It was a snowy start to the day in Santa Cruz County, just like most of Southern Arizona.
It was an unusual site to see along the border community of Nogales, Arizona and nearby Rio Rico.
“Who would think in the Southwest desert you would see snow?” questioned Rio Rico resident Juan Ibarra.
He was happy to wake up and see his yard full of snow.
"You know the phrase white Christmas? That’s what it pretty much looks like. It would have been nice in December with all the Christmas lights up and the decorations but it is gorgeous it is peaceful," he said.
We found many others from both sides of the border enjoying the event in downtown Nogales.
“It looks very pretty I have never seen it like this," said Aleksandra Soto.
Many people had to scrape snow and ice off of their windshields before driving to work. The road conditions were dangerous but the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they had no major incidents.
By noon the snow quickly started melting away, almost nowhere to be seen by 4 p.m.
The cold weather may be beautiful but it's the least desirable conditions for those without homes. Jason Gonzales is the Operations Manager at the Crossroads Rescue Mission in Nogales. He said they expect to see even more people seeking shelter soon as temperatures stay cold, he said they are ready.
“Now seeing that it’s cold again it’s probably going to be cold the next week or so, we’re bracing ourselves for it and are ready for it.”
All local public schools remained opened and unaffected.