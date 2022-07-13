PDEQ issues ozone air pollution advisory

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, an area of dust was along a line extending from 11
miles east of Picacho Peak State Park to 17 miles east of Santa
Rosa to 10 miles northwest of San Isidro to 14 miles west of San
Miguel, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 234.
Route 86 between mile markers 80 and 114.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Sells, Eloy, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Pisinemo,
Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Covered Wells, Anegam,
Gu Oidak, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Cowlic, Ak Chin and Queens Well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

PDEQ issues ozone air pollution advisory

  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) —The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an advisory for ground level zone pollution for the Tucson Metropolitan Area.

If you are especially sensitive to ozone, you may want to limit your level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m. when elevated levels of ozone pollution are more likely to occur.

Intense physical outdoor activity causes faster and deeper breathing, which allows ozone to penetrate into the parts of the lungs that are more likely to be injured.

Those who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include children, adults who are active outdoors, people with respiratory diseases, and certain individuals who have an unusual sensitivity to this particular pollutant.

Some ways to reduce the production of ground level ozone include:

  • Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
  • Ride the bus, walk, bike, or carpool.
  • Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.
  • During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
  • While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
  • Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
  • Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.
  • Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.
  • Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.

      For more information visit the PDEQ website.