PDEQ issues ozone air pollution advisory

TUCSON (KVOA) —The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an advisory for ground level zone pollution for the Tucson Metropolitan Area.
If you are especially sensitive to ozone, you may want to limit your level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m. when elevated levels of ozone pollution are more likely to occur.
Intense physical outdoor activity causes faster and deeper breathing, which allows ozone to penetrate into the parts of the lungs that are more likely to be injured.
Those who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include children, adults who are active outdoors, people with respiratory diseases, and certain individuals who have an unusual sensitivity to this particular pollutant.
Some ways to reduce the production of ground level ozone include:
- Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.
- Ride the bus, walk, bike, or carpool.
- Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.
- During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.
- While re-fueling, always stop at the click.
- Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.
- Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.
- Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.
- Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.
For more information visit the PDEQ website.