PDEQ issues dust air pollution action day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Dust Action Day for coarse Particulate Matter air pollution Tuesday for the Tucson metropolitan area due to high winds on Monday.

Children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases are most likely to be sensitive to dust pollution. Sensitive individuals should reduce their level of exertion when outside today.

Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

Here are a few actions you can take to reduce dust pollution:

Eliminate fireplace and wood stove use.

Avoid burning leaves, trash, and other materials.

Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Avoid using leaf blowers.

Avoid using off-highway vehicles.

Do not exceed 25 miles per hour while driving on dirt roads.

Air pollution levels are reported hourly in our region at 16 PDEQ air quality monitoring sites.

PDEQ’s Clean Air Program educates Pima County residents about the potential health effects associated with elevated levels of air pollution and promotes actions to reduce air pollution.