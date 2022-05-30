 Skip to main content
PCSO: Missing 13-year-old last seen in San Tan Valley

Savannah Emerson

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 13-year-old girl is sought after she was reported missing from her home in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Monday.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Savannah Emerson was last seen in the area of Gantzel Road and Bella Vista Road.

The teen, who was classified as a missing runaway, was  described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh 100 pounds. She was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants.

Anyone who spots her is advised to call 520-866-5111 immediately.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

