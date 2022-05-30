PCSO: Missing 13-year-old last seen in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 13-year-old girl is sought after she was reported missing from her home in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Monday.
According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Savannah Emerson was last seen in the area of Gantzel Road and Bella Vista Road.
The teen, who was classified as a missing runaway, was described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh 100 pounds. She was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants.
MISSING RUNAWAY TEEN— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 30, 2022
Anyone who spots her is advised to call 520-866-5111 immediately.