PCSO: Man with TBI missing after discharged from Pinal County hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 43-year-old has been missing for nearly five days after he was discharged from a Pinal County hospital on Monday.
According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Kurt "JR" Holbrook Jr. was last seen Monday at Banner Ironwood Medical Center located at 37000 N Gantzel Rd. near Combs Road in Queen Creek, Ariz.
Authorities say the 43-year-old "suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) several years ago that left him with no short term memory and slurred speech. It is unlikely he knows where he is."
PCSO said Holbrook was last seen wearing a blue-pattern shirt, khaki shorts and flip-flops. He also has a scar on the side of his head.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is advised to call 520-866-5111.