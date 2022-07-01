 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 603 PM MST, The flash flood warning is transitioning to a
flood advisory. High flows will continue in area washes into
this evening. Use caution as many low water crossing are
likely flooded or have debris in the road. Do not cross any
flooded roadways.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro
National Park West and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

PCSO: Man with TBI missing after discharged from Pinal County hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
PCSO: Man with TBI missing after discharged from Pinal County hospital

Kurt "JR" Holbrook Jr.

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 43-year-old has been missing for nearly five days after he was discharged from a Pinal County hospital on Monday.

According to Pinal County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Kurt "JR" Holbrook Jr. was last seen Monday at Banner Ironwood Medical Center located at 37000 N Gantzel Rd. near Combs Road in Queen Creek, Ariz.

Authorities say the 43-year-old "suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) several years ago that left him with no short term memory and slurred speech. It is unlikely he knows where he is."

PCSO said Holbrook was last seen wearing a blue-pattern shirt, khaki shorts and flip-flops. He also has a scar on the side of his head.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is advised to call 520-866-5111. 

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

