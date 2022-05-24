 Skip to main content
PCSO: Man who threatened to kill himself with knife shot, killed by deputies

Pinal-County-sheriff

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man is dead after he was shot by Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies at a home in Arizona City Monday evening.

According to a video briefing shared by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, 30-year-old Arthuro Rivera was shot and killed by PCSO deputies at around 10:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a suicide threat report at a home located in the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road near Durango Road that came in at around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Rivera allegedly was armed with a large knife and threatened to take his own life in the front yard of the home.

Details surrounding what led to the deputies shooting the 30-year-old have not yet been released.

No deputies were injured in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

