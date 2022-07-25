PCSD: Vulnerable 85-year-old missing from Green Valley

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. The spotter reported water running across Old Ajo
Hwy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

PCSD: Vulnerable 85-year-old missing from Green Valley

  • 0
Daniel Seibert

TUCSON (KVOA) — An 85-year-old man is sought after he was last seen driving his vehicle in Green Valley Monday afternoon.

At around 3  p.m., 85-year-old Daniel Seibert reportedly left the area in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber, just north of the intersection of La Cañada Drive and La Canoa.

Pima County Sheriff's Department described Seibert to be 5 feet, 11 inches and weigh about 230 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and balding, brown hair.

He was said to be wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

The 85-year-old's vehicle was said to be a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Arizona plates 676GBX.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

