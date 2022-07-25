PCSD: Vulnerable 85-year-old missing from Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — An 85-year-old man is sought after he was last seen driving his vehicle in Green Valley Monday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., 85-year-old Daniel Seibert reportedly left the area in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber, just north of the intersection of La Cañada Drive and La Canoa.
Pima County Sheriff's Department described Seibert to be 5 feet, 11 inches and weigh about 230 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and balding, brown hair.
He was said to be wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.
The 85-year-old's vehicle was said to be a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Arizona plates 676GBX.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911.