PCSD: Vulnerable 85-year-old found after missing from Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — An 85-year-old man has been found after he was went missing from his home in Green Valley Monday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., 85-year-old Daniel Seibert reportedly left the area in the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber, just north of the intersection of La Cañada Drive and La Canoa.
Pima County Sheriff's Department described Seibert to be 5 feet, 11 inches and weigh about 230 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and balding, brown hair.
Officials said the 85-year-old man "suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to be confused and easily lost."
He was said to be wearing a black T-shirt, khaki pants and dark blue shues.
The 85-year-old's vehicle was said to be a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Arizona plates 676GBX.
After a Silver Alert was issued in the case, Seibert was located at the Walmart off South Old Nogales Highway.
He is said to be in good condition and is currently being reunited with his family.