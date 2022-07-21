PCSD: Victim of suspicious death allegedly hit by fleeing car on southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — The woman who died in reference to the suspicious death investigation that was launched Thursday was identified by Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to PCSD, 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by an unknown vehicle near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the driver involved in the incident reportedly fled the collision scene before PCSD arrived.

While law enforcement are working on identifying a person of interest, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.