PCSD in search of missing vulnerable adult on north side

UPDATE: PCSD has located Mr. Trowbridge and is safe.
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable adult on the northside Saturday.
According to PCSD, Richard Trowbridge, 71, was last seen in the 8000 block of N. Firethorn Ave., traveling by foot.
Trowbridge is described as being five feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue and beige button up shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on Trowbridge's whereabouts is urged to call 911.