PCSD in search of missing vulnerable adult on north side

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 430 PM MST. * At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 16 miles west of Benson, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH