PCSD in search of missing vulnerable adult on north side

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MST
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 336 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Arivaca, or 19 miles southwest of Tubac, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Ruby and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 16
miles west of Benson, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National
Park East and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust generated by thunderstorms is expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation and portions
of the Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

PCSD in search of missing vulnerable adult on north side

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Trowbridge, 71,
Pima County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE: PCSD has located Mr. Trowbridge and is safe.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable adult on the northside Saturday. 

According to PCSD, Richard Trowbridge, 71, was last seen in the 8000 block of N. Firethorn Ave., traveling by foot.

Trowbridge is described as being five feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and beige button up shirt and khaki pants.  

Anyone with information on Trowbridge's whereabouts is urged to call 911.

