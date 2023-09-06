PCSD Homicide Unit conducting investigation into inmate death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate in the Pima County Jail.
On Sep. 3, just before noon, corrections officers found 40-year-old Casey Krizan unresponsive in his cell.
According to the PCSD, multiple attempts were made to save Krizan’s life but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead.
PCSD says Krizan had a history of various medical conditions since his initial arrival at the jail but they are uncertain if these played a role in his death.
The PCSD Homicide Unit says they did not identify any suspicious circumstances.
An autopsy has been performed, and the results are pending a toxicology report.
The investigation is ongoing.
