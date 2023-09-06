 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

PCSD Homicide Unit conducting investigation into inmate death

  Updated
  • 0
Pima County Jail
By Mark Mingura

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate in the Pima County Jail.

On Sep. 3, just before noon, corrections officers found 40-year-old Casey Krizan unresponsive in his cell.

According to the PCSD, multiple attempts were made to save Krizan’s life but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead.

PCSD says Krizan had a history of various medical conditions since his initial arrival at the jail but they are uncertain if these played a role in his death.

The PCSD Homicide Unit says they did not identify any suspicious circumstances.

An autopsy has been performed, and the results are pending a toxicology report.

The investigation is ongoing.

