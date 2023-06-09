PCSD fills thousands of backpacks to help students in the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Many local kids in need will soon be ready for school, thanks to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Friday, they filled 2,700 backpacks as a part of their 'Badges and Backpacks' event.
There are hundreds of boxes behind me...And inside those boxes, are thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies to help the students in our community.
"We need to ensure that the kids have anything that is available to them so that they can succeed and that's our goal," said Alejandro Apalategui.
16-year veteran Alejandro Apalategui is a volunteer on the project.
"I get emotional because I see the joy on their faces, the happiness when they say 'look I got a backpack for school.' It makes a big difference," said Apalategui.
In an organized assembly line, volunteers alongside Apalategui unpacked, stuffed, and repacked the backpacks.
"We as volunteers provide a service to the sheriff's department and we're one big happy family," said Apalategui. "Anything the sheriff's department needs, the volunteers step up and help them out."
The backpacks will be distributed at the Tucson Convention Center on June 17th. They are first-come, first-served, only one backpack per child and the child must have a birth certificate or parent present.
"We'd love to see everybody out there," said Sheriff Chris Nanos. "We usually get thousands of kids out there and that's what it's about. Get the kids ready for school, we want them to succeed, and this gives them a head start to do just."
In addition to the backpacks, the event will have hearing, physicals, vision, and dental checks, COVID/Flu vaccines, and coupons for free kids' meals and haircuts.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department would like to thank and acknowledge the sponsors of this event: Banner, Aetna, El Rio Health, Bookman's Entertainment Exchange, Imago Dei Middle School, Caterpillar, Children's Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona, Tucson Electric Power, Bear Essential News, Chick-Fil-A, Eegees, and Cutting Class JTED Academy of Cosmetology.
You can find more information here. Badges and Backpacks :: Pima County Sheriff's Department (pimasheriff.org)
