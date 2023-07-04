PCSD DUI enforcement nets 20 arrests

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're at or heading to a backyard BBQ to watch the fireworks just know the Pima County Sheriff's Department is out on D-U-I Enforcement.
So beware especially if you've been drinking.
The Sheriff's Department has had a four-day deployment, so far they've arrested 20 people.
"They are relatively on par with last year. A lot of that has to do with when the holiday falls, what day it falls on if falls on the weekday or weekend," said Deputy Adam Schoonover, the spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department.
The motor unit is heading to Mt. Lemmon where they will be keeping an eye on drivers who have spent the day there and are returning home.
According to Schoonover, "A portion of their time is on Mt. Lemmon there some events going on up there that we would like to have our presence let them know that we're looking for the same thing that we're looking for down here in the valley."
Once the motor officers have completed their patrol on Mt. Lemmon they will be headed down the mountain and join a dozen other officers who are conducting saturation patrols around the county.
"We find that a lot of our collisions have some type of association with impairment. So we want to increase our presence to make sure the citizens of Pima County know we're out there and we're looking out for their safety."
Sheriff's officials said their saturation patrol will be throughout the county.
"You're not going to know their pattern. It's going to be on you to make the right decisions because if you choose to drive drunk you might come into contact with one of these officers and ultimately pay those consequences."
Consequences that are far more reaching than monetary.
"What if you hurt somebody, what if you hurt your own family member so not just the financial side but also the emotional side the aspect of hurting somebody else's family member or even yours."
The saturation patrol will last until 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
