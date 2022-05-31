PCSD discusses active shooter training in wake of Texas school tragedy

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was one week ago Tuesday when 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman in Uvalde Texas.
It is a tragedy that is weighing heavy on everyone's mind especially law enforcement.
There are many questions surrounding the tactics used by police in Uvalde.
Many want to know why officers waited so long to approach the shooter once he was inside a classroom.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said here in Pima County, they conduct active shooter training on a regular basis and the officers are taught when there is someone shooting you, immediately go in and confront the shooter. He said deputies do not wait for back-up.
The department uses the National Standard called Single Officer Deployment. The sheriff also said each deputy is properly equipped.
"Every deputy in the field carries a shotgun, an AR-15, a hand gun," Nanos said.
So, should a similar situation such as in Uvalde occur in Pima county is the department prepared?
"We already have," Nanos said. "January 8th at the Safeway store at Oracle and Ina and every law enforcement agency in the valley from all over the valley responded. Nobody was hesitant, nobody waited for back-up. "
On Jan. 8, 2011, 19 people were shot six were killed. The sheriff added, the citizens also played a major role in stopping the gunman when he was reloading his weapon.
The sheriff said after every mass shooting, they review and look at lessons learned.
He said the lessons in Uvalde, "I think we're still waiting to hear, all that's transpired, but if it's what we've heard so far the lessons learned is you have to get in there you have to stop that shooter at whatever cost that is even if it's your own life."
Sgt. Bill Farmer teaches the Single Officer Deployment around the country.
He is an instructor with LSU's Academy of Counter Terrorism. He said as officers they take an oath "to protect the public, sometimes that might mean getting shot, getting hurt, getting killed, but that's a promise we made if that saves lives it's worth it."
PCSD is scheduled to hold three active shooter training sessions starting June 29, it's a three-week training.