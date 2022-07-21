PCSD chief deputy investigated for allegedly impersonating officer

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned there is an investigation into the actions of the Pima County Sheriff's Department chief deputy. He is accused of impersonating an officer.
It is an incident that happened in March of last year when he pulled over a driver.
Cell phone video showed the driver being argumentative. The driver was seen launching into a tirade of profanity when he was stopped for reckless driving.
Chief Deputy Rick Kastigar was the one who witnessed it and pulled him over at Golf Links and Kolb roads.
The video showed Kastigar walking towards the driver Jose Serrano.
Chief Deputy Rick Kastigar: "I asked you to keep your hands where I could see them, please."
Jose Serrano: "They're right here, boy."
Kastigar: " Thank you, thank you."
Serrano: "What is your name and badge number (expletive)"
Kastigar: "My name is Kastigar."
Serrano: "Badge number?
Kastigar: "Pima 2."
Serrano: "Pima 2? Okay boy (expletive), you shouldn't even be working here (expletive) you try to come at somebody with a (expletive) gun, act like like you're a (expletive) about (expletive)."
Chief Deputy Kastigar declined an on-camera interview, but did provide the video he took with his cell phone of the incident. He also said he never pointed a gun at the driver.
News 4 Tucson contacted Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is out of town. He said the individual was driving recklessly and speeding. He also said Kastigar was in uniform and in a marked vehicle.
"If someone is driving recklessly endangering the public, we need to take action and Chief Deputy Kastigar did that," Nanos said.
At issue is whether the chief deputy was impersonating an officer.
Kastigar spent more than 40 years with the Pima County Sheriff's Department before retiring and returned to become chief deputy.
"I don't know how your understanding of impersonating an officer," Nanos said. "He's in a marked car in uniform and he's my chief deputy."
Kastigar called for a patrol deputy, who wrote the driver a ticket. The video showed Kastigar talking to the driver.
Kastigar: "He's writing you a ticket for aggressive driving."
Serrano: "I'll rip it up and throw it in your (expletives)"
Kastigar: "Excuse me?"
Serrano: "You heard me"
News 4 Tucson learned the Pinal County Attorney's Office.
The sent the following statement:
"There was an incident involving Pima County Chief Deputy Kastigar in which he stopped somebody with a vehicle. The case was conflicted to our office by the Pima County Attorney's Office. Our investigators completed an investigation to include interviews and have submitted the case for review. Consistent with our past practices, our review team will review the case in the next 30 days to make a charging determination. We don't have anything further to add at this time. Regards, Mike Pelton, Public Information Officer."
Nanos said he did not know who was investigating the case until News 4 Tucson told him. He added, he is confident Chief Deputy Kastigar did not violate the law.