 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

PCSD chief deputy investigated for allegedly impersonating officer

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned there is an investigation into the actions of the Pima County Sheriff's Department chief deputy. He is accused of impersonating an officer.

It is an incident that happened in March of last year when he pulled over a driver.

Cell phone video showed the driver being argumentative. The driver was seen launching into a tirade of profanity when he was stopped for reckless driving.

Chief Deputy Rick Kastigar was the one who witnessed it and pulled him over at Golf Links and Kolb roads.

The video showed Kastigar walking towards the driver Jose Serrano.

Chief Deputy Rick Kastigar: "I asked you to keep your hands where I could see them, please."

Jose Serrano: "They're right here, boy."

Kastigar: " Thank you, thank you."

Serrano: "What is your name and badge number (expletive)"

Kastigar: "My name is Kastigar."

Serrano: "Badge number?

Kastigar: "Pima 2."

Serrano: "Pima 2? Okay boy (expletive), you shouldn't even be working here (expletive) you try to come at somebody with a (expletive) gun, act like like you're a (expletive) about (expletive)."

Chief Deputy Kastigar declined an on-camera interview, but did provide the video he took with his cell phone of the incident. He also said he never pointed a gun at the driver.

News 4 Tucson contacted Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is out of town. He said the individual was driving recklessly and speeding. He also said Kastigar was in uniform and in a marked vehicle.

"If someone is driving recklessly endangering the public, we need to take action and Chief Deputy Kastigar did that," Nanos said.

At issue is whether the chief deputy was impersonating an officer.

Kastigar spent more than 40 years with the Pima County Sheriff's Department before retiring and returned to become chief deputy.

"I don't know how your understanding of impersonating an officer," Nanos said. "He's in a marked car in uniform and he's my chief deputy."

Kastigar called for a patrol deputy, who wrote the driver a ticket. The video showed Kastigar talking to the driver.

Kastigar: "He's writing you a ticket for aggressive driving."

Serrano: "I'll rip it up and throw it in your (expletives)"

Kastigar: "Excuse me?"

Serrano: "You heard me"

News 4 Tucson learned the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The sent the following statement:

"There was an incident involving Pima County Chief Deputy Kastigar in which he stopped somebody with a vehicle. The case was conflicted to our office by the Pima County Attorney's Office. Our investigators completed an investigation to include interviews and have submitted the case for review. Consistent with our past practices, our review team will review the case in the next 30 days to make a charging determination. We don't have anything further to add at this time. Regards, Mike Pelton, Public Information Officer."

Nanos said he did not know who was investigating the case until News 4 Tucson told him. He added, he is confident Chief Deputy Kastigar did not violate the law.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you