PCHD Offers free, early immunization clinics for local students

Pima County Health Department
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department has set up multiple immunization clinics this summer so families can get a head start. All recommended vaccines, and the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to students, staff, and even parents.

Crystal Rambaud, the Immunization Manager for PCHD, says they set up these clinics because CDC numbers show a decline in immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they want to make sure families have the opportunity to catch up.

No one will be turned away from this clinic, but it is recommended that parents bring their child's immunization records, proof of insurance, and identification.

There are two sets of clinics. One is for TUSD clinics. They are all held from 1-5 P.M.:

  • - July 11, Catalina Family Resource Center, 3645 E. Pima Street
  • - July 18, Palo Verde Family Resource Center, 1302 S. Avenida Vega
  • - July 20, Southwest Family Resource Center, 6855 S. Mark Road
  • - July 25, Menlo Family Resource Center, 1100 W. Fresno Street

The second set is for other school districts, also from 1-5 P.M.:

  • - July 13, Los Ranchitos for Sunnyside, 2054 E. Ginter Road
  • - July 18, Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N Flowing Wells Road
  • - July 27, Altar Valley Middle School, 16350 W Ajo Highway
  • - September 12, Marana Unified School District Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 Old Father Drive

