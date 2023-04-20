PCC will host the 2023 Active Shooter Preparedness Workshops this summer

Pima Community College is partnering up with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima College Police for the 2023 Active Shooter Preparedness Workshops at PCC East Campus from June 26-30.

The workshops will start at 8 a.m. and run until around 5 p.m.

This workshop has been designed to help teachers, administrators and staff develop critical thinking skills during high stress events.

Training will include an active shooter preparedness presentation from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers, an introduction to critical wound care, training scenarios featuring student role players and a walk-through demonstration to showcase a police response to these types of scenarios.

A certificate of completion will be provided at the end of the course for professional development requirements.