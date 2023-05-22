PCC set to discuss the future of motels on Drachman Street Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Community College governing board is holding a study session Monday afternoon.
One item on the agenda is the future of the downtown campus and the motel properties.
In 2018, PCC had purchased three plots of land on Drachman to expand their downtown campus.
In a meeting Monday, PCC's governing board will be discussing the future the downtown campus in regard to the motel properties along this street. During the meeting is when the community can make comments or express concerns about their plans.
According to a few social media posts and emails our station has received, people are concerned the three motels on Miracle Mile will be demolished instead of renovated and reused.
In an Instagram post by an account called "Preserve Tucson," they say in part:
"The cultural and historical significance of these buildings cannot be overstated…Demolition would erase Tucson's cultural heritage, harm the miracle mile historic district, and undo years of revitalization work. We cannot let that happen."
The post then goes on to encourage the community to attend the public study session at the PCC meeting today to voice concerns.
News 4 Tucson has reached out to PCC Monday morning for a statement regarding their latest plans.
If you are interested in voicing your opinions, you can find more information about the meeting here.