PCC releases Truth in Taxation information ahead of public meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima County Community College District has released its Truth in Taxation information for the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.
The College’s proposed budget includes an already approved increase of $3.00 per credit hour for in-state resident tuition and a proposed increase to the property tax rate to provide needed resources for the next fiscal year.
According to the Truth in Taxation information, the College is proposing an increase in the primary tax rate of 3.0% over 2023-2024. The increase will provide approximately $3.9 million in additional revenues.
The secondary tax rate is proposed to continue at zero as the College has no outstanding general obligation debt.
The College’s publicly elected five-member Governing Board will hold a public hearing on the subject on Wednesday, June 14.
More information can be found here.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE